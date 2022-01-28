Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Bought by Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC

Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 15.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 45,189 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 6,123 shares during the period. Apple comprises about 2.2% of Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $6,394,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AAPL. First Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 17,600 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,491,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Blossom Wealth Management raised its position in Apple by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Blossom Wealth Management now owns 5,197 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $735,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Gibson Capital LLC raised its position in Apple by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Gibson Capital LLC now owns 9,442 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,330,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Apple by 0.5% during the third quarter. FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,609 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,067,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Finally, Schulhoff & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Apple by 0.3% during the third quarter. Schulhoff & Co. Inc. now owns 22,482 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $3,181,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. 56.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Apple alerts:

In related news, insider Chris Kondo sold 9,005 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $1,350,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.68, for a total transaction of $3,717,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple stock opened at $159.22 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $170.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $155.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.60 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.33, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.20. Apple Inc. has a 52-week low of $116.21 and a 52-week high of $182.94.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The iPhone maker reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.21. Apple had a net margin of 25.88% and a return on equity of 144.13%. The business had revenue of $123.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.68 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 5.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th will be given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is 15.66%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on AAPL shares. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Apple from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Apple from $167.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Fundamental Research raised their price target on shares of Apple from $163.99 to $164.79 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Apple from $165.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Wedbush raised shares of Apple to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $185.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $179.06.

About Apple

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

See Also: Calculate Your Return on Investment (ROI)



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.