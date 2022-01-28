Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Sold by Hemenway Trust Co LLC

Hemenway Trust Co LLC cut its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 304,289 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 3,204 shares during the period. Apple makes up 4.3% of Hemenway Trust Co LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Hemenway Trust Co LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $43,057,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Apple by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 109,136 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $15,443,000 after purchasing an additional 4,022 shares during the period. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Apple by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 63,903 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $9,042,000 after purchasing an additional 1,192 shares during the period. J Arnold Wealth Management Co boosted its stake in Apple by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. J Arnold Wealth Management Co now owns 162,010 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $22,924,000 after purchasing an additional 6,457 shares during the period. AGF Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Apple by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 252,054 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $35,666,000 after purchasing an additional 4,130 shares during the period. Finally, Premier Fund Managers Ltd acquired a new position in Apple in the 3rd quarter worth $14,286,000. 56.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $159.22 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $170.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $155.57. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $116.21 and a 12-month high of $182.94. The firm has a market cap of $2.60 trillion, a PE ratio of 28.33, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The iPhone maker reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.21. Apple had a net margin of 25.88% and a return on equity of 144.13%. The firm had revenue of $123.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.68 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 5.82 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. Apple’s payout ratio is presently 15.66%.

Several brokerages have commented on AAPL. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $142.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Apple in a research report on Friday, October 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $210.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Friday. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $169.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Apple to a “top pick” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $180.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $179.06.

In other Apple news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.68, for a total transaction of $3,717,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 9,005 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $1,350,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

