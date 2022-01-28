Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) PT Raised to $200.00

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) had its price target boosted by investment analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from $185.00 to $200.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the iPhone maker’s stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 18.86% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Apple from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $171.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Apple from $165.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Apple in a report on Monday, December 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $191.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Apple to a “top pick” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $180.00 to $200.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $186.99.

NASDAQ AAPL traded up $9.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $168.27. 6,494,324 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 100,487,078. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $170.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $155.57. Apple has a 1 year low of $116.21 and a 1 year high of $182.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company has a market cap of $2.75 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.20.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The iPhone maker reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.21. Apple had a return on equity of 144.13% and a net margin of 25.88%. The business had revenue of $123.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.68 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Apple will post 5.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Apple news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.68, for a total transaction of $3,717,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 9,005 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $1,350,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Apple in the 2nd quarter worth $5,528,240,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Apple by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,264,936,543 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $173,245,709,000 after purchasing an additional 25,553,808 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Apple by 13,998.4% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,320,849 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $184,697,000 after purchasing an additional 25,141,248 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of Apple by 97.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 36,546,345 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $5,239,285,000 after purchasing an additional 18,074,896 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Apple by 515.0% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 15,285,356 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,093,483,000 after purchasing an additional 12,799,829 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.49% of the company’s stock.

Apple Company Profile

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

