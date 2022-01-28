Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.38 EPS

Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The industrial products company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.38, Briefing.com reports. Applied Industrial Technologies had a return on equity of 21.98% and a net margin of 4.82%. The business had revenue of $867.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $850.87 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.98 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. Applied Industrial Technologies updated its FY22 guidance to $5.70-5.90 EPS.

Shares of Applied Industrial Technologies stock traded down $1.12 on Friday, hitting $98.39. The company had a trading volume of 3,052 shares, compared to its average volume of 106,899. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.98 and a beta of 1.45. Applied Industrial Technologies has a 1 year low of $70.08 and a 1 year high of $109.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $100.95 and a 200-day moving average of $94.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 2.59.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. This is an increase from Applied Industrial Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. Applied Industrial Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 31.81%.

In related news, VP Fred D. Bauer sold 10,355 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.71, for a total transaction of $1,094,627.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Applied Industrial Technologies stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT) by 58.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 188,625 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 69,943 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.49% of Applied Industrial Technologies worth $17,176,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Applied Industrial Technologies from $115.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Applied Industrial Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $109.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Applied Industrial Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $111.40.

Applied Industrial Technologies Company Profile

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of industrial parts and products. It operates through the following segments: Service Center Based Distribution, and Fluid Power & Flow Control Business. The Service Center-Based Distribution segment provides customers with a wide range of industrial products through a network of service centers.

