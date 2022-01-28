APYSwap (APYS) Hits Market Cap of $2.05 Million

APYSwap (CURRENCY:APYS) traded up 2.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 28th. APYSwap has a market cap of $2.05 million and $170,532.00 worth of APYSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, APYSwap has traded down 3.5% against the dollar. One APYSwap coin can currently be bought for $0.11 or 0.00000300 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002662 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001624 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.14 or 0.00048269 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2,523.23 or 0.06715666 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $20.19 or 0.00053743 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $37,592.29 or 1.00053403 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003195 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $19.44 or 0.00051753 BTC.

APYSwap Coin Profile

APYSwap’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,191,036 coins. APYSwap’s official Twitter account is @apyswap

APYSwap Coin Trading

