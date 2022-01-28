Aqua Power Systems Inc. (OTCMKTS:APSI) Short Interest Update

Aqua Power Systems Inc. (OTCMKTS:APSI) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, an increase of 400.0% from the December 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 307,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS APSI opened at $0.18 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.23. Aqua Power Systems has a 52 week low of $0.05 and a 52 week high of $0.45.

About Aqua Power Systems

Aqua Power Systems, Inc develops solar energy collection farms on commercial and industrial buildings located on distressed, blighted and underutilized commercial land in North Carolina and other southern states of the U.S. It also leases space on the roofs or warehouses, installs photovoltaic systems, and sells the energy to energy utility companies.

