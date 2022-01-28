Aqua Power Systems Inc. (OTCMKTS:APSI) Short Interest Update

Aqua Power Systems Inc. (OTCMKTS:APSI) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, an increase of 400.0% from the December 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 307,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
OTCMKTS APSI opened at $0.18 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.23. Aqua Power Systems has a 52 week low of $0.05 and a 52 week high of $0.45.
About Aqua Power Systems
