Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) Shares Sold by Hsbc Holdings PLC

Hsbc Holdings PLC lessened its position in Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) by 0.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,922,384 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,192 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned approximately 1.14% of Aramark worth $96,467,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARMK. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Aramark by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Aramark by 75.1% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Aramark by 118.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Aramark by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 307,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,092,000 after purchasing an additional 815 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its holdings in shares of Aramark by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 24,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $795,000 after purchasing an additional 861 shares in the last quarter.

Get Aramark alerts:

Several research firms have weighed in on ARMK. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aramark from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Aramark from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Aramark from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Aramark from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Aramark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $36.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, October 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.86.

Shares of ARMK stock opened at $32.95 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -94.14 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72. Aramark has a fifty-two week low of $31.22 and a fifty-two week high of $43.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $35.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.30.

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.29 billion. Aramark had a negative net margin of 0.75% and a negative return on equity of 2.85%. Aramark’s revenue was up 31.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.35) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Aramark will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 29th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. Aramark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -125.71%.

Aramark Company Profile

Aramark engages in the provision of food, facilities, and uniform services. It operates through the following segments: Food and Support Services United States (FSS United States); Food and Support Services International (FSS International); and Uniform. The FSS United States segment offers food, hospitality and facility services for school districts, colleges and universities, healthcare facilities, businesses, sports, entertainment and recreational venues, conference and convention centers, national and state parks, and correctional institutions.

Further Reading: Dollar Cost Averaging

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARMK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aramark (NYSE:ARMK).

Receive News & Ratings for Aramark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aramark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.