Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR) Shares Sold by Allianz Asset Management GmbH

Allianz Asset Management GmbH lessened its stake in Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR) by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 122,805 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 11,111 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned 0.09% of Arbor Realty Trust worth $2,276,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in Arbor Realty Trust by 44.1% in the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 50,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $932,000 after acquiring an additional 15,400 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Arbor Realty Trust by 100.4% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 457,267 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,473,000 after acquiring an additional 229,113 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its stake in Arbor Realty Trust by 5.3% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 15,990 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 807 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in Arbor Realty Trust by 34.5% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 18,974 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $352,000 after acquiring an additional 4,872 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Arbor Realty Trust by 247.0% in the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,756 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.48% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director William C. Green acquired 2,450 shares of Arbor Realty Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $18.13 per share, for a total transaction of $44,418.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 5.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:ABR opened at $16.99 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 33.04, a current ratio of 33.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.36. The company has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.17 and a beta of 1.87. Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.01 and a 52 week high of $20.74. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $18.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.40.

Arbor Realty Trust (NYSE:ABR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $69.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.70 million. Arbor Realty Trust had a net margin of 78.75% and a return on equity of 17.85%. The firm’s revenue was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.49 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.77 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ABR. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Arbor Realty Trust from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Arbor Realty Trust in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Arbor Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th.

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc operates as real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of loan origination and servicing for multifamily, seniors housing, healthcare, and diverse commercial real estate assets. It operates through the Structured Business and Agency Business segments. The Structured Business segment offers structured loan origination and investment services.

