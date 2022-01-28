Arcblock (ABT) Price Hits $0.19 on Exchanges

Arcblock (CURRENCY:ABT) traded up 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on January 28th. One Arcblock coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.19 or 0.00000512 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Arcblock has traded 21.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. Arcblock has a market capitalization of $18.37 million and $5.01 million worth of Arcblock was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002746 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00004348 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001088 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002749 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $14.86 or 0.00040859 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Arcblock Coin Profile

Arcblock (CRYPTO:ABT) is a coin. It launched on January 6th, 2018. Arcblock’s total supply is 186,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 98,554,305 coins. Arcblock’s official website is www.arcblock.io . The Reddit community for Arcblock is /r/arcblock and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Arcblock’s official Twitter account is @ArcBlock_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ArcBlock is a platform for building and deploying decentralized blockchain applications. The ArcBlock will focus on the business sector and aims to mitigate the barriers that have been slowing the blockchain adoption for businesses. ArcBlock token (ABT) is an ERC-20 token compliant and will be used as a utility token. “

Buying and Selling Arcblock

