ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) Expected to Post Earnings of $3.39 Per Share

Analysts expect that ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) will report earnings of $3.39 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for ArcelorMittal’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $3.30 and the highest is $3.48. ArcelorMittal posted earnings of $0.18 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1,783.3%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that ArcelorMittal will report full-year earnings of $13.04 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.80 to $13.29. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $10.07 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.50 to $14.59. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover ArcelorMittal.

ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The basic materials company reported $4.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.17 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $20.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.44 billion. ArcelorMittal had a net margin of 17.32% and a return on equity of 25.32%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.15) earnings per share.

MT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upgraded ArcelorMittal from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on ArcelorMittal from $55.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded ArcelorMittal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.65.

Shares of NYSE:MT opened at $28.68 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.19 billion, a PE ratio of 2.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The business has a 50-day moving average of $31.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.14. ArcelorMittal has a 12 month low of $21.24 and a 12 month high of $37.87.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in ArcelorMittal by 320.8% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 909 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 693 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in ArcelorMittal during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in ArcelorMittal during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in ArcelorMittal during the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in ArcelorMittal by 401.8% during the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,671 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 1,338 shares in the last quarter. 42.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ArcelorMittal Company Profile

ArcelorMittal SA is a holding company, which engages in steelmaking and mining activities. It operates through the following business segments: NAFTA, Brazil, Europe, Africa and Commonwealth of Independent States (ACIS), Mining, and Others. The NAFTA segment consists of flat products such as slabs, hot-rolled coil, cold-rolled coil, coated steel, and plate.

