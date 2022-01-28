Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) Shares Acquired by First Republic Investment Management Inc.

First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) by 868.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 113,957 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 102,195 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Arch Capital Group were worth $4,351,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arch Capital Group in the third quarter worth $1,310,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Arch Capital Group in the third quarter worth $544,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 2.0% during the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 36,363,920 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,388,374,000 after purchasing an additional 699,960 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 21.5% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 10,539 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 1,862 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 67.2% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 35,267 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,346,000 after purchasing an additional 14,177 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ACGL opened at $44.78 on Friday. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a 1-year low of $31.23 and a 1-year high of $47.58. The stock has a market cap of $17.29 billion, a PE ratio of 9.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $44.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.75.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The insurance provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.38. Arch Capital Group had a net margin of 22.28% and a return on equity of 9.33%. The business had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.29 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ACGL shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Arch Capital Group in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.22.

In related news, CEO Maamoun Rajeh sold 32,018 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.15, for a total transaction of $1,349,558.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman John M. Pasquesi acquired 484,544 shares of Arch Capital Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $41.23 per share, for a total transaction of $19,977,749.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 61,535 shares of company stock worth $2,610,291. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Arch Capital Group Ltd. provides property and casualty insurance and reinsurance lines. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Reinsurance, Mortgage, Corporate (Non-Underwriting), and Other. The Insurance segment consists insurance underwriting units which offer specialty product lines like construction and national accounts, excess and surplus casualty, lenders products, professional lines, and programs.

