Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) Shares Purchased by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 49,129 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,715 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Arch Capital Group were worth $1,877,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Arch Capital Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $376,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 467.0% in the 3rd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 59,508 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,272,000 after buying an additional 49,013 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,737 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,135,000 after buying an additional 3,069 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 43.8% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 46,838 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,788,000 after buying an additional 14,261 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 6,784 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. 88.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Arch Capital Group stock opened at $44.78 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $44.14 and a 200 day moving average of $41.75. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a 12 month low of $31.23 and a 12 month high of $47.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The insurance provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.38. Arch Capital Group had a return on equity of 9.33% and a net margin of 22.28%. The company had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.22 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.29 EPS. Arch Capital Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current year.

ACGL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Arch Capital Group in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. JMP Securities increased their price target on Arch Capital Group from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. UBS Group increased their price target on Arch Capital Group from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Barclays increased their price target on Arch Capital Group from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Arch Capital Group from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.22.

In other Arch Capital Group news, CFO Francois Morin sold 16,950 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.24, for a total value of $732,918.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman John M. Pasquesi purchased 484,544 shares of Arch Capital Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $41.23 per share, for a total transaction of $19,977,749.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 61,535 shares of company stock valued at $2,610,291 over the last 90 days. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Arch Capital Group Profile

Arch Capital Group Ltd. provides property and casualty insurance and reinsurance lines. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Reinsurance, Mortgage, Corporate (Non-Underwriting), and Other. The Insurance segment consists insurance underwriting units which offer specialty product lines like construction and national accounts, excess and surplus casualty, lenders products, professional lines, and programs.

