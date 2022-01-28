Arch Resources, Inc. (NYSE:ARCH) Shares Acquired by Allianz Asset Management GmbH

Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in shares of Arch Resources, Inc. (NYSE:ARCH) by 66.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,575 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,008 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned approximately 0.15% of Arch Resources worth $2,094,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new position in shares of Arch Resources during the 3rd quarter worth about $70,000. FORA Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Arch Resources by 131.5% during the 2nd quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 2,352 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 1,336 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of Arch Resources during the 3rd quarter worth about $228,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arch Resources during the 3rd quarter worth about $292,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arch Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at about $205,000.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ARCH. TheStreet raised Arch Resources from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 26th. Barclays increased their price objective on Arch Resources from $50.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Arch Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $96.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday. Finally, B. Riley increased their price objective on Arch Resources from $142.00 to $171.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th.

Shares of ARCH stock opened at $98.43 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.46 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $88.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.37. Arch Resources, Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.02 and a 12-month high of $105.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

Arch Resources (NYSE:ARCH) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The energy company reported $4.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.64 by ($0.72). The business had revenue of $594.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $509.87 million. Arch Resources had a return on equity of 24.48% and a net margin of 1.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 55.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($1.87) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Arch Resources, Inc. will post 17.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Arch Resources

Arch Resources, Inc engages in the production and distribution of thermal coal. It operates through the following segments: Powder River Basin, Metallurgical and Other Thermal. The Powder River Basin segment contains thermal operations in Wyoming. The Metallurgical segment contains metallurgical operations in West Virginia.

