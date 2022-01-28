Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) Shares Sold by Intact Investment Management Inc.

Intact Investment Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) by 36.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,600 shares during the period. Intact Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $1,308,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADM. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 6,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 56.9% in the 3rd quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Exeter Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Exeter Financial LLC now owns 21,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,264,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 7,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $468,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heron Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Heron Financial Group LLC now owns 7,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $443,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. 77.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP D Cameron Findlay sold 99,503 shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.73, for a total transaction of $6,341,326.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ADM opened at $74.20 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.03, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.44. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 52-week low of $49.58 and a 52-week high of $75.23.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $23.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.21 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 13.11% and a net margin of 3.26%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.21 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is an increase from Archer-Daniels-Midland’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 7th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s payout ratio is currently 31.97%.

ADM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their target price on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Barclays lifted their target price on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $74.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stephens downgraded Archer-Daniels-Midland from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $65.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.38.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company Profile

Archer-Daniels-Midland Co processes oilseeds, corn, wheat, cocoa and other agricultural commodities. The company operates through the following segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions and Nutrition. The Ag Services and Oilseeds segment includes activities related to the origination, merchandising, crushing, and further processing of oilseeds such as soybeans and soft seeds, such as cottonseed, sunflower seed, canola, rapeseed, and flaxseed into vegetable oils and protein meals.

