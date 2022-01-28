Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT) Sets New 52-Week Low at $21.01

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $21.01 and last traded at $21.26, with a volume of 1381 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $21.48.

Several research firms have recently commented on ARCT. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on Arcturus Therapeutics from $47.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on Arcturus Therapeutics from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Arcturus Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Arcturus Therapeutics from $46.00 to $31.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.88.

Get Arcturus Therapeutics alerts:

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $35.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 6.19 and a current ratio of 6.19. The stock has a market cap of $552.26 million, a PE ratio of -2.86 and a beta of 2.66.

Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.40) by ($0.65). The firm had revenue of $2.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.70 million. Arcturus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 2,227.82% and a negative return on equity of 55.78%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.92) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. will post -7.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Arcturus Therapeutics news, COO Pad Chivukula sold 8,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $324,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders sold 28,100 shares of company stock valued at $1,168,100. Corporate insiders own 12.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 4.4% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 144,621 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,894,000 after purchasing an additional 6,095 shares during the last quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 79.3% in the second quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 12,325 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 5,450 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Arcturus Therapeutics by 17.8% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 11,607 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $392,000 after acquiring an additional 1,758 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 22.5% during the second quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 23,532 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $796,000 after buying an additional 4,324 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 104,016.7% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,247 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 6,241 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.00% of the company’s stock.

Arcturus Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:ARCT)

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings, Inc is a clinical-stage mRNA medicines and vaccines company, which focuses on the development of infectious disease vaccines and significant opportunities within liver and respiratory rare diseases. Its products include LUNAR-COV19, LUNAR-FLU, LUNAR-OTC, and LUNAR-CF. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

Read More: Is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) still relevant?

Receive News & Ratings for Arcturus Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcturus Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.