Ardagh Metal Packaging (NYSE:AMBP) Trading Up 3.7%

Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. (NYSE:AMBP) shares were up 3.7% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $9.05 and last traded at $9.02. Approximately 10,889 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,112,844 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.70.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on AMBP shares. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Ardagh Metal Packaging in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Ardagh Metal Packaging from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Bank of America started coverage on Ardagh Metal Packaging in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Ardagh Metal Packaging in a report on Friday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on Ardagh Metal Packaging in a report on Thursday, November 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.58.

Get Ardagh Metal Packaging alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.52, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.35. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.04.

Ardagh Metal Packaging (NYSE:AMBP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. Equities analysts predict that Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AMBP. Stolper Co purchased a new stake in Ardagh Metal Packaging during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,277,000. Lapides Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Ardagh Metal Packaging during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,391,000. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging during the third quarter valued at approximately $23,961,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging during the third quarter valued at approximately $169,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Ardagh Metal Packaging in the third quarter worth $45,000. 13.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ardagh Metal Packaging (NYSE:AMBP)

Ardagh Metal Packaging SA is a provider of sustainable and infinitely-recyclable beverage cans. Ardagh Metal Packaging SA, formerly known as Gores Holdings V Inc, is based in LUXEMBOURG.

Read More: Stock Ratings and Recommendations: Understanding Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Receive News & Ratings for Ardagh Metal Packaging Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ardagh Metal Packaging and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.