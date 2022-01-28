ArdCoin Market Capitalization Tops $6.21 Million (ARDX)

ArdCoin (CURRENCY:ARDX) traded 4.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 28th. Over the last seven days, ArdCoin has traded 3.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. ArdCoin has a market cap of $6.21 million and $66,102.00 worth of ArdCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ArdCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0224 or 0.00000060 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

ArdCoin Coin Profile

ARDX is a coin. ArdCoin’s total supply is 5,158,308,000 coins and its circulating supply is 277,807,957 coins. ArdCoin’s official Twitter account is @ard_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for ArdCoin is ardcoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “ArdCoin (ARDX) – is a blockchain-based loyalty program that has been integrated into a mobile super wallet which is backed by an existing financial infrastructure which includes banking services, insurance provider, stock brokerage, investment banking, and a pension fund. Ard App offers e-commerce on top of financial services and is supported by a nationwide network of postal branches.ArdCoin will serve as a blockchain-based loyalty program for all existing and future services and products of Ard Financial Group (Ard Holdings), its subsidiaries and ArdCoin merchants. “

ArdCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ArdCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ArdCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ArdCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

