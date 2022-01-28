Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARNA) Position Boosted by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARNA) by 398.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 50,905 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,697 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned approximately 0.08% of Arena Pharmaceuticals worth $3,031,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ARNA. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Arena Pharmaceuticals by 631.8% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 622 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Arena Pharmaceuticals by 530.1% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 712 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 599 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Arena Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $140,000. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $196,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $204,000. 91.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ARNA shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Arena Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. JMP Securities lowered Arena Pharmaceuticals from a “market outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered Arena Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $93.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, December 20th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Arena Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered Arena Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $98.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.29.

Shares of ARNA stock opened at $89.79 on Friday. Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $45.50 and a 12 month high of $94.23. The firm has a market cap of $5.53 billion, a PE ratio of -9.27 and a beta of 0.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $80.04 and a 200-day moving average of $66.25. The company has a quick ratio of 14.82, a current ratio of 14.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Arena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARNA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($3.21) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.53) by ($0.68). During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.69) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -10.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Arena Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel drugs that target G protien-coupled receptors. It offers drugs for treatment in the field of cardiovascular, central nervous system, inflammatory, and metabolic diseases.

