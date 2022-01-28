Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) is Ares Management LLC’s 10th Largest Position

Ares Management LLC grew its position in shares of Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) by 5.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,527,267 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 77,018 shares during the period. Ares Capital makes up 1.0% of Ares Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Ares Management LLC owned about 0.33% of Ares Capital worth $31,049,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARCC. Sonora Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Ares Capital in the third quarter worth $41,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in Ares Capital by 55.7% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,065 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 739 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Ares Capital in the third quarter worth $49,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new position in Ares Capital in the third quarter worth $56,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Ares Capital in the third quarter worth $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.07% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Penelope F. Roll sold 25,805 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.96, for a total transaction of $515,067.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:ARCC traded down $0.45 during trading on Friday, reaching $21.47. 28,654 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,247,228. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $20.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.55. Ares Capital Co. has a 52-week low of $17.15 and a 52-week high of $22.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 2.34. The stock has a market cap of $9.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.12 and a beta of 1.13.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The investment management company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $442.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $431.01 million. Ares Capital had a net margin of 90.29% and a return on equity of 10.96%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Ares Capital Co. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

ARCC has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Ares Capital from $22.00 to $22.75 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ares Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Ares Capital from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Ares Capital from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on shares of Ares Capital in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.84.

Ares Commercial Finance provides asset-based cash flow solutions to small and middle-market companies. ACF works with borrowers to deliver creative, flexible, and comprehensive financing solutions. Ares Commercial Finance has the ability to structure and agent deals to support the growth and changing capital needs of clients.

