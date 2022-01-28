Ares Management LLC Acquires 12,002 Shares of Stellus Capital Investment Co. (NYSE:SCM)

Ares Management LLC grew its holdings in Stellus Capital Investment Co. (NYSE:SCM) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 849,378 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,002 shares during the quarter. Stellus Capital Investment accounts for about 0.4% of Ares Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Ares Management LLC owned about 4.36% of Stellus Capital Investment worth $11,093,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Stellus Capital Investment by 5.5% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,491 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 1,425 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Stellus Capital Investment by 15.3% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 14,642 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 1,945 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in Stellus Capital Investment during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,602,000. Confluence Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Stellus Capital Investment by 0.4% during the third quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 348,445 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,551,000 after purchasing an additional 1,226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RMB Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Stellus Capital Investment during the third quarter valued at approximately $467,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SCM traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $13.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 357 shares, compared to its average volume of 76,334. Stellus Capital Investment Co. has a one year low of $10.18 and a one year high of $14.74. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $259.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.50 and a beta of 1.31.

Stellus Capital Investment (NYSE:SCM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The investment management company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.01. Stellus Capital Investment had a return on equity of 8.10% and a net margin of 67.27%. The company had revenue of $17.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.31 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.29 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Stellus Capital Investment Co. will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. Stellus Capital Investment’s payout ratio is 54.37%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on SCM shares. Oppenheimer raised Stellus Capital Investment from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Raymond James lifted their price target on Stellus Capital Investment from $15.00 to $15.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Stellus Capital Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th.

Stellus Capital Investment Profile

Stellus Capital Investment Corp. invests in companies located in the US with an EBITDA of $5 to $50 million. The fund targets companies operating in the fields of aerospace/defense, business services, consumer products, distribution, education, energy/industrial services, financial services, healthcare, manufacturing, media & entertainment, restaurant/retail, software/technology, and telecommunications.

