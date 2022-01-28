Ares Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Trinity Capital Inc. (OTCMKTS:TRIN)

Ares Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Trinity Capital Inc. (OTCMKTS:TRIN) by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 562,692 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,556 shares during the period. Trinity Capital accounts for approximately 0.3% of Ares Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Ares Management LLC owned 2.07% of Trinity Capital worth $9,054,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisory Research Inc. raised its position in shares of Trinity Capital by 17.9% in the third quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 54,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $875,000 after buying an additional 8,245 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Trinity Capital by 5.7% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 578,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,315,000 after buying an additional 31,237 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Trinity Capital by 3,095.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 66,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,063,000 after buying an additional 63,973 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Trinity Capital by 3.0% in the third quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 574,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,245,000 after buying an additional 16,940 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Trinity Capital in the third quarter worth $600,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.30% of the company’s stock.

TRIN traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $17.46. The company had a trading volume of 103,045 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,986. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.18 and a quick ratio of 0.18. Trinity Capital Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.46 and a 52-week high of $18.50. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $475.58 million and a P/E ratio of 5.02.

Trinity Capital (OTCMKTS:TRIN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.05. Trinity Capital had a net margin of 117.60% and a return on equity of 9.79%. The business had revenue of $21.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.14 million. Equities research analysts expect that Trinity Capital Inc. will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.25%. This is a positive change from Trinity Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. Trinity Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.38%.

In other Trinity Capital news, Director Michael Zacharia bought 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.29 per share, for a total transaction of $25,935.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. B. Riley increased their target price on Trinity Capital from $17.00 to $19.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Trinity Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Trinity Capital has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.94.

Trinity Capital Inc is a venture capital firm specializing in venture debt to growth stage companies looking for loans and/or equipment financing. Trinity Capital Inc was founded in 2019 is based in Chandler, Arizona.

