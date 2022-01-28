Ares Management LLC Buys 307,295 Shares of Owl Rock Capital Co. (NYSE:ORCC)

Ares Management LLC boosted its stake in Owl Rock Capital Co. (NYSE:ORCC) by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,386,376 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 307,295 shares during the period. Owl Rock Capital accounts for approximately 1.1% of Ares Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Ares Management LLC owned 0.61% of Owl Rock Capital worth $33,696,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ORCC. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Owl Rock Capital by 11.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,375,952 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,905,000 after purchasing an additional 243,333 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Owl Rock Capital by 116.1% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 73,950 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,055,000 after purchasing an additional 39,725 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of Owl Rock Capital in the second quarter worth $229,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Owl Rock Capital by 12.0% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 68,928 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $984,000 after purchasing an additional 7,379 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of Owl Rock Capital by 6.6% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 127,028 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,811,000 after purchasing an additional 7,892 shares in the last quarter. 43.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Melissa Weiler acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.71 per share, with a total value of $147,100.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Separately, JMP Securities increased their price target on Owl Rock Capital from $15.50 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th.

ORCC stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $14.41. 13,514 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,673,610. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.40. Owl Rock Capital Co. has a one year low of $12.79 and a one year high of $14.97. The company has a market cap of $5.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.01 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

Owl Rock Capital (NYSE:ORCC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.02. Owl Rock Capital had a return on equity of 8.03% and a net margin of 65.71%. The business had revenue of $269.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $258.76 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.33 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Owl Rock Capital Co. will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. Owl Rock Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 77.50%.

Owl Rock Capital Company Profile

Owl Rock Capital Corp, non traded business development company, seeks investment opportunities in middle market companies located in the US with an EBITDA of $10 to $250 million and annual revenue of $50 million to $2.5 billion. The fund focuses on broad range of sectors including business services, healthcare services, pharma & healthcare technology, aerospace & defence, software & technology and manufacturing & industrials.

