Ares Management LLC Buys 43,802 Shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE:TSLX)

Ares Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE:TSLX) by 18.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 285,149 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 43,802 shares during the quarter. Sixth Street Specialty Lending comprises about 0.2% of Ares Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Ares Management LLC owned approximately 0.39% of Sixth Street Specialty Lending worth $6,333,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSLX. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 122.8% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 172.2% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending during the 3rd quarter worth $60,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending during the 2nd quarter worth $84,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending during the 3rd quarter worth $94,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on TSLX shares. Raymond James boosted their price target on Sixth Street Specialty Lending from $23.50 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. JMP Securities upped their target price on Sixth Street Specialty Lending from $24.00 to $25.50 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Sixth Street Specialty Lending from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.88.

Shares of NYSE TSLX traded down $0.25 during trading on Friday, reaching $23.18. The company had a trading volume of 130 shares, compared to its average volume of 295,234. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $23.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.29. Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.16 and a 12 month high of $24.74. The stock has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.86, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending (NYSE:TSLX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.04. Sixth Street Specialty Lending had a return on equity of 12.26% and a net margin of 85.14%. The firm had revenue of $71.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.76 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were given a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.08%. Sixth Street Specialty Lending’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.03%.

About Sixth Street Specialty Lending

Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc acts as private equity fund. The fund target companies operating in the fields health, commercial, internet, industrial, technology serveries. It provides financing for first-lien debt, second-lien debt, mezzanine and unsecured debt and equity and other investments,transaction size between $15 to $350 million, EBTIDA of $10 to $250 million and enterprise value of $50 million.

