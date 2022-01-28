Ares Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in SLR Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SLRC)

Ares Management LLC raised its stake in SLR Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SLRC) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,473,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 35,783 shares during the period. SLR Investment comprises 0.9% of Ares Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Ares Management LLC owned about 3.49% of SLR Investment worth $28,189,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in SLR Investment by 404.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 2,527 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in SLR Investment by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 276,486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,289,000 after buying an additional 33,048 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in SLR Investment by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 74,067 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,417,000 after buying an additional 8,964 shares during the period. Rossmore Private Capital purchased a new stake in SLR Investment in the 3rd quarter valued at about $191,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SLR Investment in the 3rd quarter valued at about $55,000. 47.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ SLRC traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $18.20. 1 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 130,354. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $18.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.05. SLR Investment Corp. has a 12 month low of $17.12 and a 12 month high of $20.05. The company has a market cap of $769.13 million, a PE ratio of 10.64 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

SLR Investment (NASDAQ:SLRC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.02). SLR Investment had a return on equity of 7.12% and a net margin of 53.12%. The firm had revenue of $32.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.92 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that SLR Investment Corp. will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 16th were given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.01%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 15th. SLR Investment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 95.91%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Compass Point lowered shares of SLR Investment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of SLR Investment from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SLR Investment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of SLR Investment from $18.50 to $18.25 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.65.

Solar Capital is a closed-end, externally managed investment company that has elected to be treated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940 and intends to be taxed as a regulated investment company under Subchapter M of the Internal Revenue Code.

