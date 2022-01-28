Ares Management LLC Has $126.76 Million Position in Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCO)

Ares Management LLC lifted its position in Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCO) by 5.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,774,772 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,400,000 shares during the period. Clear Channel Outdoor makes up about 4.2% of Ares Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Ares Management LLC owned approximately 9.93% of Clear Channel Outdoor worth $126,760,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 105,500,468 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $285,906,000 after buying an additional 627,927 shares during the last quarter. Legion Partners Asset Management LLC grew its position in Clear Channel Outdoor by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. Legion Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 14,783,242 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,028,000 after purchasing an additional 1,840,373 shares during the last quarter. Caxton Associates LP purchased a new stake in Clear Channel Outdoor during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor in the 2nd quarter valued at $128,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor by 37.6% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,033,636 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,009,000 after acquiring an additional 828,454 shares during the last quarter. 93.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Clear Channel Outdoor alerts:

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Clear Channel Outdoor from $2.00 to $2.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Clear Channel Outdoor from $3.50 to $3.75 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Barrington Research raised shares of Clear Channel Outdoor from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Clear Channel Outdoor from $2.75 to $3.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Clear Channel Outdoor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.75 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Clear Channel Outdoor has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.50.

Shares of CCO traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2.72. The stock had a trading volume of 13,921 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,849,214. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.87. Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.64 and a fifty-two week high of $3.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.41 and a beta of 2.49.

Clear Channel Outdoor (NYSE:CCO) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The business services provider reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $596.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $586.01 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.29) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. will post -0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Clear Channel Outdoor news, major shareholder Pacific Investment Management sold 61,793 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.30, for a total transaction of $203,916.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.44% of the company’s stock.

Clear Channel Outdoor Profile

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc provides outdoor advertising solutions. It operates through Americas Outdoor Advertising and International Outdoor Advertising segments. The Americas Outdoor Advertising segment consists of operations primarily in the U.S. The International Outdoor Advertising segment consists of operations primarily in Europe, Asia and Latin America.

Featured Article: Stocks Increasing Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for Clear Channel Outdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clear Channel Outdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.