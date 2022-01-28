Ares Management LLC Has $28.65 Million Stock Holdings in PennantPark Investment Co. (NASDAQ:PNNT)

Ares Management LLC raised its holdings in PennantPark Investment Co. (NASDAQ:PNNT) by 21.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,415,025 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 780,285 shares during the quarter. PennantPark Investment accounts for approximately 1.0% of Ares Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Ares Management LLC owned about 6.58% of PennantPark Investment worth $28,654,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PNNT. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of PennantPark Investment during the 2nd quarter valued at $4,376,000. Putnam Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PennantPark Investment by 22.1% during the 2nd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 651,583 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,353,000 after acquiring an additional 117,800 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PennantPark Investment by 22.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 510,310 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,312,000 after acquiring an additional 93,585 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PennantPark Investment by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 499,264 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,240,000 after acquiring an additional 2,534 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PennantPark Investment during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,482,000. 31.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:PNNT traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $6.77. 3,202 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 292,504. The stock has a market capitalization of $453.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. PennantPark Investment Co. has a one year low of $5.10 and a one year high of $7.41. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.73.

PennantPark Investment (NASDAQ:PNNT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The asset manager reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.03. PennantPark Investment had a return on equity of 5.81% and a net margin of 204.22%. The business had revenue of $23.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.04 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.14 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that PennantPark Investment Co. will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 20th were given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.09%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 17th. PennantPark Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.28%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on PNNT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised PennantPark Investment from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $7.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised PennantPark Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.50.

PennantPark Investment Corporation is a publicly listed business development firm specializing in direct and mezzanine investments in middle market companies. It invests in the form of mezzanine debt, senior secured loans, and equity investments. The firm invests in equity securities and debt transactions through preferred stock, common stock, warrants, options, subordinated loans, mezzanine loans, and senior secured loans.

