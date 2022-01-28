Ares Management LLC Has $462.85 Million Stock Position in California Resources Co. (NYSE:CRC)

Ares Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of California Resources Co. (NYSE:CRC) by 20.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,288,922 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 2,878,803 shares during the quarter. California Resources accounts for about 15.4% of Ares Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Ares Management LLC owned 13.79% of California Resources worth $462,846,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CRC. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in California Resources by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,812,425 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $361,309,000 after purchasing an additional 662,943 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in California Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at $170,140,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in California Resources by 96.7% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,298,559 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $53,240,000 after purchasing an additional 638,490 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in California Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,001,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in shares of California Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,199,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.59% of the company’s stock.

CRC stock traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $41.70. 667 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 878,235. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $42.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.69. California Resources Co. has a one year low of $21.79 and a one year high of $47.18.

California Resources (NYSE:CRC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $588.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $522.40 million. California Resources had a return on equity of 397.26% and a net margin of 241.65%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.68 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that California Resources Co. will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a Not Available dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CRC shares. KeyCorp lifted their target price on California Resources from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut California Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on California Resources in a research note on Monday, January 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.80.

In other California Resources news, major shareholder Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 10,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.92, for a total transaction of $447,984.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Ares Management Llc sold 8,374 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $376,830.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 483,121 shares of company stock worth $21,038,872 in the last quarter.

California Resources Company Profile

California Resources Corporation operates as an independent oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the State of California. The company sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids to marketers, California refineries, and other purchasers that have access to transportation and storage facilities.

