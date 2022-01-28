Ares Management LLC Increases Stock Position in BlackRock Capital Investment Co. (NASDAQ:BKCC)

Ares Management LLC increased its position in shares of BlackRock Capital Investment Co. (NASDAQ:BKCC) by 8.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,588,844 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 358,706 shares during the period. BlackRock Capital Investment accounts for 0.6% of Ares Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Ares Management LLC owned about 6.20% of BlackRock Capital Investment worth $17,667,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock Capital Investment during the second quarter worth $41,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in BlackRock Capital Investment during the third quarter worth $40,000. Lokken Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock Capital Investment during the third quarter valued at $44,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock Capital Investment during the third quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in BlackRock Capital Investment during the second quarter valued at $53,000. 25.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BlackRock Capital Investment stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $4.02. 2 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 339,437. BlackRock Capital Investment Co. has a fifty-two week low of $3.00 and a fifty-two week high of $4.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $297.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 1.75. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

BlackRock Capital Investment (NASDAQ:BKCC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The asset manager reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $12.51 million for the quarter. BlackRock Capital Investment had a return on equity of 6.36% and a net margin of 144.50%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.12 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that BlackRock Capital Investment Co. will post 0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 16th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 15th. BlackRock Capital Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.98%.

BKCC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of BlackRock Capital Investment from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of BlackRock Capital Investment from $4.25 to $4.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BlackRock Capital Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th.

BlackRock Capital Investment Corp, a Traded Fund, seeks investment opportunities in middle market companies located in the US and Canada with revenues of $50 million to $1 billion. The fund targets companies operating in the field of consumer services, technology, distribution, commercial services, Health services, Retail trade, Finance, Transportation.

