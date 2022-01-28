Ares Management LLC Makes New $3.12 Million Investment in BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TCPC)

Ares Management LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TCPC) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 230,008 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,121,000. BlackRock TCP Capital makes up approximately 0.1% of Ares Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Ares Management LLC owned about 0.40% of BlackRock TCP Capital at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital in the second quarter worth $4,586,000. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in BlackRock TCP Capital by 24.9% in the third quarter. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 256,530 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,481,000 after buying an additional 51,155 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital by 116.1% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 70,715 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $977,000 after purchasing an additional 37,994 shares during the last quarter. Sculati Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital by 2.5% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,028,871 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $14,219,000 after acquiring an additional 25,468 shares in the last quarter. 25.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TCPC stock traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $13.21. The company had a trading volume of 310 shares, compared to its average volume of 215,546. The company has a market capitalization of $763.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.65. BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. has a 12-month low of $11.30 and a 12-month high of $15.07. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $13.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.89.

BlackRock TCP Capital (NASDAQ:TCPC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The investment management company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.32. The business had revenue of $42.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.09 million. BlackRock TCP Capital had a net margin of 88.59% and a return on equity of 9.41%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.35 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 16th. BlackRock TCP Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 46.51%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TCPC. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $15.50 price target on shares of BlackRock TCP Capital in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of BlackRock TCP Capital from $14.50 to $14.25 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BlackRock TCP Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BlackRock TCP Capital currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.35.

In other news, CEO Rajneesh Vig purchased 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.38 per share, for a total transaction of $100,350.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Andrea Petro purchased 2,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.06 per share, for a total transaction of $32,338.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 10,200 shares of company stock worth $138,088 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock TCP Capital Profile

TCP Capital Corp. is an externally-managed specialty finance company focused on middle-market lending. We have elected to be regulated as a business development company, or BDC, under the Investment Company Act of 1940. Our stock is traded on NASDAQ under the ticker symbol ”TCPC”. TCP Capital’s investment objective is to achieve high total returns through current income and capital appreciation, with an emphasis on principal protection.

