Ares Management LLC Makes New Investment in Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM)

Ares Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 5,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,073,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SAFM. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Sanderson Farms during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $73,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Sanderson Farms by 4.5% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Sanderson Farms by 1.4% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 237,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,658,000 after purchasing an additional 3,189 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Sanderson Farms by 50.0% in the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 5,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,010,000 after purchasing an additional 1,791 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. lifted its stake in Sanderson Farms by 44.1% in the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 3,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $594,000 after purchasing an additional 967 shares during the last quarter. 81.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SAFM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sanderson Farms from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $201.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Consumer Edge upgraded Sanderson Farms from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $203.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $202.71.

Shares of NASDAQ:SAFM traded down $0.72 during trading on Friday, hitting $182.32. 1,052 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 166,211. The company has a market cap of $4.07 billion, a PE ratio of 13.66 and a beta of 0.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $188.55 and a 200 day moving average of $188.64. Sanderson Farms, Inc. has a 52-week low of $133.27 and a 52-week high of $200.00.

Sanderson Farms (NASDAQ:SAFM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, December 21st. The company reported $8.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.85 by $0.39. Sanderson Farms had a return on equity of 28.03% and a net margin of 9.48%. On average, analysts anticipate that Sanderson Farms, Inc. will post 23.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 1st will be issued a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 31st. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. Sanderson Farms’s payout ratio is currently 13.13%.

Sanderson Farms, Inc engages in the production, processing, marketing, and distribution of fresh, frozen, processed, and prepared chicken products. It operates through the following divisions: Production, Processing, and Foods. The Production division refers to the production of chickens to the broiler stage.

