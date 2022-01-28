Ares Management LLC Purchases 29,046 Shares of FTS International, Inc. (NYSE:FTSI)

Ares Management LLC lifted its position in shares of FTS International, Inc. (NYSE:FTSI) by 3.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 877,958 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,046 shares during the quarter. FTS International makes up about 0.7% of Ares Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Ares Management LLC owned approximately 6.24% of FTS International worth $21,598,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in FTS International by 561.1% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 2,379 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in FTS International in the second quarter valued at about $149,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in FTS International in the third quarter valued at about $203,000. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in FTS International in the second quarter valued at about $231,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in FTS International in the second quarter valued at about $264,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.88% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:FTSI traded up $0.02 on Friday, reaching $26.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 203 shares, compared to its average volume of 112,405. FTS International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.02 and a 1-year high of $30.09. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $26.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.69.

FTS International (NYSE:FTSI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.86). FTS International had a net margin of 21.64% and a return on equity of 28.23%. The business had revenue of $90.90 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that FTS International, Inc. will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

FTS International Company Profile

FTS International, Inc engages in the provision of oil and natural gas well completion services. Its services include pressure pumping, wire line and perforating, reservoir optimization, and equipment manufacturing. The company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, TX.

