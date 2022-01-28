Ares Management LLC Raises Stake in New Mountain Finance Co. (NASDAQ:NMFC)

Ares Management LLC increased its stake in New Mountain Finance Co. (NASDAQ:NMFC) by 74.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 609,420 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 260,084 shares during the period. New Mountain Finance makes up 0.3% of Ares Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Ares Management LLC owned about 0.63% of New Mountain Finance worth $8,111,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of New Mountain Finance during the first quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of New Mountain Finance during the second quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of New Mountain Finance by 3,555.9% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 10,312 shares during the period. GYL Financial Synergies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of New Mountain Finance during the third quarter valued at approximately $141,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of New Mountain Finance during the second quarter valued at approximately $154,000. 31.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:NMFC traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $13.05. The company had a trading volume of 717 shares, compared to its average volume of 305,734. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 2.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $13.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.23 and a beta of 1.34. New Mountain Finance Co. has a one year low of $11.15 and a one year high of $14.11.

New Mountain Finance (NASDAQ:NMFC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $68.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.64 million. New Mountain Finance had a net margin of 79.48% and a return on equity of 9.28%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that New Mountain Finance Co. will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 16th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.20%. New Mountain Finance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.14%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of New Mountain Finance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th.

About New Mountain Finance

New Mountain Finance Corporation is a business development company that specializes in investments in middle market companies and debt securities. The company invests in various industries that includes software, education, business services, distribution and logistics, federal services, healthcare services and products, healthcare facilities, and more.

