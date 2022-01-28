Ares Management LLC Takes Position in Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives, Inc. (NASDAQ:IEA)

Ares Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives, Inc. (NASDAQ:IEA) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 11,821,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $135,114,000. Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives comprises about 4.5% of Ares Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Ares Management LLC owned 47.00% of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 15,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 1,883 shares during the last quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives by 117.3% in the 3rd quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 76,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $869,000 after acquiring an additional 41,040 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives by 64.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 433,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,950,000 after acquiring an additional 169,581 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,317,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives by 290.1% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 2,884 shares during the period. 78.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives alerts:

In other Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives news, Director Charles Hugh Farkas Garner bought 5,500 shares of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.07 per share, for a total transaction of $49,885.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Peter J. Moerbeek purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.71 per share, for a total transaction of $87,100.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 19,068 shares of company stock valued at $171,331. 8.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th.

Shares of NASDAQ IEA traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $7.64. The stock had a trading volume of 1,292 shares, compared to its average volume of 467,637. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.07. The firm has a market cap of $366.53 million, a P/E ratio of -2.23 and a beta of 1.56. Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.80 and a fifty-two week high of $22.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.42, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives (NASDAQ:IEA) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.51). The firm had revenue of $697.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $608.27 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share.

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives Profile

Infrastructure & Energy Alternatives, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of infrastructure solutions for the renewable energy, traditional power, and civil infrastructure industries. It operates through Renewables and Specialty Civil segments. The Renewables segment focuses in a range of services that include full EPC project delivery, design, site development, construction, installation and restoration of infrastructure services for the wind and solar industries.

Read More: Diversification Important in Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives, Inc. (NASDAQ:IEA).

Receive News & Ratings for Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.