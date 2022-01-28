Ares Management LLC Trims Holdings in Summit Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:SMLP)

Ares Management LLC decreased its holdings in Summit Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:SMLP) by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 271,628 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 24,681 shares during the quarter. Summit Midstream Partners comprises 0.3% of Ares Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Ares Management LLC owned 4.03% of Summit Midstream Partners worth $9,656,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Summit Midstream Partners by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 78,177 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $761,000 after buying an additional 7,284 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Summit Midstream Partners by 6,641.4% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,966 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 8,833 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Summit Midstream Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at about $207,000. Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Summit Midstream Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,354,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Summit Midstream Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at about $289,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SMLP stock traded down $0.73 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $23.31. 13 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 40,526. Summit Midstream Partners, LP has a fifty-two week low of $14.41 and a fifty-two week high of $46.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19. The company has a market capitalization of $167.13 million, a P/E ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 2.97. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.84.

Summit Midstream Partners (NYSE:SMLP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The pipeline company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.38). Summit Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 0.39% and a net margin of 24.94%. The firm had revenue of $102.05 million for the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $11.84 EPS.

SMLP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Summit Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Summit Midstream Partners from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.00.

Summit Midstream Partners LP engages in the development, ownership, and operation of midstream energy infrastructure assets that are located in unconventional resource basins, primarily shale formations. It operates through the following segments: Utica Shale, Ohio Gathering, Williston Basin, DJ Basin, Permian Basin, Piceance Basin, Barnett Shale, and Marcellus Shale.

