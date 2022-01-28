Ares Management LLC Trims Holdings in WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHF)

Ares Management LLC decreased its holdings in WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHF) by 33.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 295,153 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 145,611 shares during the quarter. WhiteHorse Finance comprises 0.1% of Ares Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Ares Management LLC owned 1.41% of WhiteHorse Finance worth $4,492,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in WHF. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of WhiteHorse Finance by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 183,190 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,788,000 after purchasing an additional 19,358 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in WhiteHorse Finance by 19.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 111,736 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,701,000 after acquiring an additional 18,328 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in WhiteHorse Finance by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 76,905 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,170,000 after acquiring an additional 10,763 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in WhiteHorse Finance by 35.2% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 67,904 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,033,000 after acquiring an additional 17,688 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in WhiteHorse Finance by 210.5% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 47,217 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $718,000 after acquiring an additional 32,011 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.20% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:WHF traded up $0.20 on Friday, reaching $15.33. The stock had a trading volume of 7 shares, compared to its average volume of 79,232. The company has a market cap of $354.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.85 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $15.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.45. WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.45 and a 12-month high of $16.72.

WhiteHorse Finance (NASDAQ:WHF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The investment management company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $18.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.28 million. WhiteHorse Finance had a return on equity of 9.24% and a net margin of 49.83%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.29 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 20th were issued a dividend of $0.355 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 17th. This represents a $1.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.26%. WhiteHorse Finance’s payout ratio is currently 83.04%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of WhiteHorse Finance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th.

WhiteHorse Finance Profile

WhiteHorse Finance, Inc is an externally managed, non-diversified, closed-end management investment company that has elected to be treated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940. Our stock is publicly traded on the NASDAQ exchange under the ticker symbol ”WHF”. We have senior notes listed on the NASDAQ exchange under the ticker symbol “WHFBL“.

