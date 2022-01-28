Argo Blockchain (OTCMKTS:ARBKF) Trading Up 3.3%

Argo Blockchain plc (OTCMKTS:ARBKF) shares were up 3.3% on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 1.08 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.98 ($0.01). Approximately 179,318 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 2,409,045 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.95 ($0.01).

The firm has a market cap of £4.30 million and a P/E ratio of 0.42. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.16, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 0.40.

Argo Blockchain Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ARBKF)

Argo Blockchain plc, together with its subsidiary, Argo Blockchain Canada Holdings Inc, engages in the crypto asset mining services worldwide. The company was formerly known as GoSun Blockchain Limited and changed its name to Argo Blockchain plc in December 2017. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Read More: volatile stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Argo Blockchain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Argo Blockchain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.