ArGoApp Price Hits $0.34 (ARGO)

ArGoApp (CURRENCY:ARGO) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 28th. One ArGoApp coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.34 or 0.00000963 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, ArGoApp has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. ArGoApp has a total market cap of $3.05 million and $226,445.00 worth of ArGoApp was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get ArGoApp alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002644 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001614 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.35 or 0.00048490 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,531.00 or 0.06689609 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $20.08 or 0.00053086 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37,828.36 or 0.99983149 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00003153 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.68 or 0.00052011 BTC.

About ArGoApp

ArGoApp’s total supply is 65,541,667 coins and its circulating supply is 8,895,833 coins. ArGoApp’s official Twitter account is @argoapplive

Buying and Selling ArGoApp

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ArGoApp directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ArGoApp should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ArGoApp using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ArGoApp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ArGoApp and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.