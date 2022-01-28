Aritzia (ATZ) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Aritzia (TSE: ATZ) in the last few weeks:

1/14/2022 – Aritzia had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$49.00 to C$65.00.

1/13/2022 – Aritzia had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$52.00 to C$60.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

1/13/2022 – Aritzia had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from C$52.00 to C$64.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/13/2022 – Aritzia had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$57.00 to C$68.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/13/2022 – Aritzia had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from C$57.00 to C$70.00.

1/5/2022 – Aritzia had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from C$50.00 to C$57.00.

1/4/2022 – Aritzia had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$53.00 to C$57.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/16/2021 – Aritzia had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$44.00 to C$52.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Shares of ATZ opened at C$56.89 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$6.30 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.69, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.28. Aritzia Inc. has a one year low of C$26.46 and a one year high of C$60.64. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$52.13 and its 200-day moving average is C$45.67.

Get Aritzia Inc alerts:

In related news, Senior Officer Karen Kwan sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$53.00, for a total transaction of C$265,000.00. Also, Director Jennifer Wong sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$49.50, for a total value of C$990,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$744,084. Insiders have sold 55,208 shares of company stock worth $2,845,833 over the last three months.

Aritzia Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and sells apparels and accessories for women in North America. It offers sweatshirts, leggings, blouses, pants, dresses, T-shirts, bodysuits, shorts, skirts, jackets and coats, sweaters, and denims; and accessories, including bralettes and sports bras, hats, bags and pouches, shoes and sneakers, socks and tights, belts, scarves, iPhone cases, and gloves and mittens.

Featured Story: Cost Basis

Receive News & Ratings for Aritzia Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aritzia Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.