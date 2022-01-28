Arix Bioscience (LON:ARIX) Trading Up 0.8%

Arix Bioscience plc (LON:ARIX) was up 0.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 124.60 ($1.68) and last traded at GBX 123 ($1.66). Approximately 116,884 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 42% from the average daily volume of 203,170 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 122 ($1.65).

The company has a market capitalization of £158.95 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.44. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 125.89 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 148.89. The company has a quick ratio of 74.86, a current ratio of 75.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

In other news, insider Robert Lyne acquired 41,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 120 ($1.62) per share, for a total transaction of £49,999.20 ($67,457.10).

Arix Bioscience plc is a venture capital firm specializing in all stages of growth, seed stage, preclinical and clinical stage assets, startup, early stage, mid venture, late stage, growth capital investments as well as private and public equity. The firm seeks to invest in biotech companies, novel therapeutics, innovative technologies, medical innovation comprising healthcare and life sciences.

