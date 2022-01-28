ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKF) Shares Purchased by Main Management ETF Advisors LLC

Main Management ETF Advisors LLC lifted its position in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKF) by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 141,375 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,525 shares during the period. ARK Fintech Innovation ETF accounts for approximately 0.7% of Main Management ETF Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC owned about 0.22% of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF worth $6,978,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF in the second quarter valued at $7,768,000. Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF in the second quarter valued at $260,000. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF in the third quarter valued at $662,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 8.5% in the third quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 45,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,226,000 after purchasing an additional 3,521 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kore Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 4.8% in the second quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 7,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:ARKF traded down $0.42 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $28.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,189 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,150,770. ARK Fintech Innovation ETF has a 1 year low of $28.07 and a 1 year high of $64.49. The business’s fifty day moving average is $40.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.18.

See Also: Stop Order

Receive News & Ratings for ARK Fintech Innovation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARK Fintech Innovation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.