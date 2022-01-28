ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKG) Shares Purchased by Main Management ETF Advisors LLC

Main Management ETF Advisors LLC raised its holdings in ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKG) by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 81,250 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,750 shares during the quarter. ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF accounts for approximately 0.6% of Main Management ETF Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC owned 0.09% of ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF worth $6,071,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. lifted its stake in ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF by 20.7% in the 2nd quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. now owns 758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC lifted its stake in ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 4,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its stake in ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF by 51.9% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. lifted its stake in ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 18,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,347,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CoreFirst Bank & Trust lifted its stake in ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust now owns 3,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter.

ARKG stock traded down $0.48 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $43.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 203,174 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,034,829. ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF has a fifty-two week low of $43.09 and a fifty-two week high of $115.15. The company’s 50 day moving average is $58.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.54.

