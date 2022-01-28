ARMOR Price Reaches $0.0332 (ARMOR)

ARMOR (CURRENCY:ARMOR) traded 5.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 28th. One ARMOR coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0332 or 0.00000088 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, ARMOR has traded down 8.9% against the US dollar. ARMOR has a market cap of $5.83 million and approximately $102,601.00 worth of ARMOR was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

ARMOR Coin Profile

ARMOR was first traded on January 22nd, 2021. ARMOR’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 175,417,559 coins. ARMOR’s official Twitter account is @armorfi

According to CryptoCompare, “Armor is a smart insurance aggregator for DeFi which provides Pay as You Go and Only Pay What You Owe ᴰᵀᴹ coverage for user funds across various protocols. Armor tracks exact amounts of user funds as they dynamically move across various protocols, and bills by the second using a streamed payment system. “

ARMOR Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ARMOR directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ARMOR should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ARMOR using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

