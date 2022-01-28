Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $275.00 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI) will post $275.00 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Armstrong World Industries’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $273.00 million to $277.20 million. Armstrong World Industries posted sales of $238.70 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.2%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Armstrong World Industries will report full-year sales of $1.10 billion for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $1.19 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.17 billion to $1.19 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Armstrong World Industries.

Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The construction company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $292.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $292.01 million. Armstrong World Industries had a net margin of 15.44% and a return on equity of 38.97%. Armstrong World Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.07 earnings per share.

AWI has been the topic of several research reports. Exane BNP Paribas raised Armstrong World Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $145.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, December 6th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Armstrong World Industries in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $103.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $102.00 target price on shares of Armstrong World Industries in a report on Friday, October 15th. BNP Paribas raised Armstrong World Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on Armstrong World Industries in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $115.86.

NYSE:AWI opened at $95.15 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $110.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $106.78. The stock has a market cap of $4.52 billion, a PE ratio of 27.90 and a beta of 1.16. Armstrong World Industries has a 52 week low of $75.92 and a 52 week high of $118.14.

In other Armstrong World Industries news, CEO Victor Grizzle sold 31,348 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.26, for a total transaction of $3,487,778.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cantillon Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Armstrong World Industries by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,210,207 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $140,530,000 after buying an additional 31,466 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in Armstrong World Industries in the fourth quarter worth approximately $90,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in Armstrong World Industries by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 5,765 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $669,000 after buying an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Oak Thistle LLC bought a new position in Armstrong World Industries in the fourth quarter worth approximately $264,000. Finally, Virtue Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Virtue Capital Management LLC now owns 11,855 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,377,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter.

Armstrong World Industries Company Profile

Armstrong World Industries, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and trade of commercial and residential ceiling, wall, and suspension system solutions. It operates through the following segments: Mineral Fiber, Architectural Specialties and Unallocated Corporate. Mineral Fiber segment produces suspended mineral fiber and soft fiber ceiling systems for use in commercial and residential settings.

