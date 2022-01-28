Arqma Tops One Day Trading Volume of $5,211.00 (ARQ)

Arqma (CURRENCY:ARQ) traded 6.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 28th. Arqma has a total market capitalization of $487,901.27 and approximately $5,211.00 worth of Arqma was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Arqma has traded up 1% against the U.S. dollar. One Arqma coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0401 or 0.00000107 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Arqma alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37,520.59 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,529.63 or 0.06741971 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000378 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $108.91 or 0.00290273 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $294.17 or 0.00784027 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.09 or 0.00066880 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.48 or 0.00009263 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.58 or 0.00009537 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $149.08 or 0.00397327 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $90.16 or 0.00240294 BTC.

Arqma Profile

Arqma (CRYPTO:ARQ) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-lite hashing algorithm. Arqma’s total supply is 18,196,700 coins and its circulating supply is 12,152,156 coins. Arqma’s official Twitter account is @ArQmA_Network . Arqma’s official website is arqma.com . The Reddit community for Arqma is /r/arqma and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “ArQmA is a decentralized public project of block chains, cryptocurrencies, and is fully open source. ArQmA creates a full currency exchange platform which aims to connect banks, payment providers, digital asset exchanges, corporations, and simple people via crypto to provide a payment system for everyone. ARQ is PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight-Lite algorithm. It is anti-ASIC and Nicehash to give everyone a chance to mine. “

Buying and Selling Arqma

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arqma directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Arqma should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Arqma using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Arqma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Arqma and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.