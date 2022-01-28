Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $8.85 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect that Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) will announce $8.85 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Arrow Electronics’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $8.86 billion and the lowest is $8.85 billion. Arrow Electronics reported sales of $8.45 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.7%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Arrow Electronics will report full year sales of $34.31 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $34.31 billion to $34.32 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $34.83 billion, with estimates ranging from $33.19 billion to $35.84 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Arrow Electronics.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported $4.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.54 by $0.50. Arrow Electronics had a return on equity of 19.22% and a net margin of 2.87%. The firm had revenue of $8.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.59 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Arrow Electronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 10th.

Shares of ARW stock opened at $119.75 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $128.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $120.86. Arrow Electronics has a 12 month low of $96.40 and a 12 month high of $137.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.19, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Arrow Electronics declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Friday, December 17th that authorizes the company to buyback $600.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the technology company to purchase up to 6.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Arrow Electronics news, insider Charles Kostalnick II sold 3,000 shares of Arrow Electronics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.45, for a total value of $367,350.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Vincent P. Melvin sold 8,748 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.25, for a total value of $1,086,939.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Arrow Electronics by 303.3% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 246 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Arrow Electronics in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of Arrow Electronics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Arrow Electronics by 71.7% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 328 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arrow Electronics during the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. 94.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arrow Electronics Company Profile

Arrow Electronics, Inc is a provider of products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions. It operates through two segments: Global Components Business and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions. The Global Components segment involves in the marketing and distribution of electronic components and provides a range of value added capabilities throughout the entire life cycle of technology products and services through design engineering, global marketing, and integration, global logistics and supply chain management.

