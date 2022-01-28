Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) Price Target Increased to $46.00 by Analysts at SVB Leerink

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) had its price objective boosted by equities researchers at SVB Leerink from $45.00 to $46.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has a “market perform” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. SVB Leerink’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 4.56% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. TheStreet lowered shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.43.

Get Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:ARWR opened at $48.20 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $64.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.47. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $47.29 and a 12 month high of $93.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.44 and a beta of 1.25.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 22nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.65). The business had revenue of $38.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.31 million. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 101.85% and a negative return on equity of 32.27%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.48) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals will post -0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals news, insider Martin Javier San sold 19,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.31, for a total value of $1,351,545.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Christopher Richard Anzalone sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.56, for a total transaction of $4,053,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 175,875 shares of company stock worth $11,439,154. 3.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ARWR. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 94.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,841,966 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $393,313,000 after buying an additional 7,210,892 shares during the period. RTW Investments LP lifted its stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 184.6% during the second quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 8,299,542 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $112,874,000 after buying an additional 5,382,981 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 550.5% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,820,607 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $127,747,000 after buying an additional 4,079,523 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 75.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,637,838 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $228,903,000 after buying an additional 3,712,392 shares during the period. Finally, OppenheimerFunds Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 110.0% during the fourth quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 6,300,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $23,184,000 after buying an additional 3,300,000 shares during the period. 63.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of medicines that treat intractable diseases by silencing the genes that cause them. The firms preclinical stage drug candidates include ARO-ANG3, ARO-AAT, ARO-APOC3, ARO-HIF2, ARO-HSD, ARO-Lung2, ARO-COV, and ARO-ENaC.

Further Reading: What is the definition of arbitrage?

Receive News & Ratings for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.