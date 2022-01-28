Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Acquires 190,318 Shares of Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE:NLSN)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE:NLSN) by 7.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,779,912 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 190,318 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned about 0.77% of Nielsen worth $53,347,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in shares of Nielsen during the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nielsen during the 3rd quarter valued at about $164,000. AGF Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Nielsen by 29.6% during the 3rd quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 8,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 2,010 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nielsen during the 2nd quarter valued at about $173,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Nielsen during the 2nd quarter valued at about $177,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Nielsen stock opened at $18.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.28 and a beta of 1.43. Nielsen Holdings plc has a one year low of $17.87 and a one year high of $28.42.

Nielsen (NYSE:NLSN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.09. Nielsen had a return on equity of 21.71% and a net margin of 18.33%. The firm had revenue of $882.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $869.24 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Nielsen Holdings plc will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NLSN has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet raised Nielsen from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Nielsen from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $17.00 in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley cut Nielsen from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Truist Financial cut Nielsen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.00.

About Nielsen

Nielsen Holdings Plc engages in the provision of global marketing data collection and analytics services. It operates through the Connect, Media, and Corporate business segments. The Connect segment consists principally of market research information and analytical services. The Media segment handles television, radio, online and mobile audience and advertising measurement, and corresponding analytics.

