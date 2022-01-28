Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Acquires 340,669 Shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) by 101.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 677,369 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 340,669 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership’s holdings in Novartis were worth $55,395,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NVS. Dodge & Cox boosted its holdings in shares of Novartis by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 24,453,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,231,116,000 after buying an additional 2,783,028 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Novartis by 3,631.4% during the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 723,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,201,000 after buying an additional 704,500 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Novartis by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,299,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $574,844,000 after buying an additional 439,189 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Novartis by 24.1% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,068,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,168,000 after buying an additional 401,585 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Novartis by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 10,305,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $842,745,000 after buying an additional 342,603 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on NVS shares. Exane BNP Paribas cut Novartis from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a CHF 85 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 6th. Bryan, Garnier & Co reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $85.00 target price (down from $115.00) on shares of Novartis in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Novartis in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, BNP Paribas cut Novartis from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Novartis has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.75.

NYSE NVS opened at $85.14 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $190.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.66, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.58. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $86.49. Novartis AG has a 12 month low of $79.34 and a 12 month high of $95.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $13.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.02 billion. Novartis had a return on equity of 25.64% and a net margin of 19.17%. Novartis’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.52 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Novartis AG will post 6.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Novartis AG is a holding company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Innovative Medicines, Sandoz, and Corporate. The Innovative Medicines segment researches, develops, manufactures, distributes and sells patented pharmaceuticals, and is composed of two business units: Novartis Oncology and Novartis Pharmaceuticals.

