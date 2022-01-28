Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Acquires 4,121,788 Shares of ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:ASX)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:ASX) by 162.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,651,370 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,121,788 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned 0.30% of ASE Technology worth $52,213,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of ASE Technology by 9.8% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 20,442 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $165,000 after acquiring an additional 1,829 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of ASE Technology by 1.5% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 138,675 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,116,000 after acquiring an additional 2,053 shares during the period. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC boosted its position in shares of ASE Technology by 14.3% in the third quarter. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC now owns 16,672 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 2,083 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of ASE Technology by 17.0% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 15,071 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 2,190 shares during the period. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of ASE Technology by 39.7% in the third quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,959 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 2,544 shares during the period. 6.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ASX opened at $6.71 on Friday. ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. has a twelve month low of $6.61 and a twelve month high of $9.62. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.04.

ASE Technology (NYSE:ASX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $5.41 billion during the quarter. ASE Technology had a return on equity of 17.49% and a net margin of 7.91%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. will post 0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ASE Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.75 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. KGI Securities cut shares of ASE Technology from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of ASE Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $13.30 to $8.10 in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of ASE Technology from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.43.

ASE Technology Company Profile

ASE Technology Holding Co, Ltd. engages in the provision of semiconductor manufacturing services. It develops and offers complete turnkey solutions in IC (Integrated Circuit) packaging, design and production of interconnect materials, front-end engineering testing, wafer probing and final testing, as well as electronic manufacturing services.

