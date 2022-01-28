Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Acquires 512,247 Shares of Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) by 32.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,089,966 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 512,247 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned approximately 2.12% of Urban Outfitters worth $62,051,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Urban Outfitters in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Urban Outfitters by 68.9% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,020 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its position in shares of Urban Outfitters by 205.6% in the second quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 2,393 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 1,610 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Urban Outfitters in the second quarter valued at about $99,000. Finally, Covington Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Urban Outfitters in the second quarter valued at about $103,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.08% of the company’s stock.

URBN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup upgraded shares of Urban Outfitters from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $44.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Urban Outfitters in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Urban Outfitters from $53.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Urban Outfitters from $45.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Urban Outfitters from $41.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Urban Outfitters presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.36.

In other news, CAO Azeez Hayne sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $38,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Corporate insiders own 27.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ URBN opened at $28.17 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $29.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.73. The company has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a PE ratio of 9.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.56. Urban Outfitters, Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.05 and a 52-week high of $42.10.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 22nd. The apparel retailer reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. Urban Outfitters had a net margin of 6.93% and a return on equity of 18.60%. The business’s revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Urban Outfitters, Inc. will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Urban Outfitters Profile

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the operation of a general consumer product retail and wholesale business selling to customers through various channels including retail locations, websites, catalogs and mobile applications. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Wholesale and Subscription.

